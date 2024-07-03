Menu

Canada

Manitoba RCMP, STARS respond to Trans-Canada Highway crash near Carberry

By Amy-Ellen Prentice Global News
Posted July 3, 2024 3:23 pm
1 min read
Manitoba RCMP and STARS air ambulance have been sent to the scene of a crash on the Trans-Canada Highway about 20 kilometres east of Carberry on Wednesday. View image in full screen
Manitoba RCMP and STARS air ambulance have been sent to the scene of a crash on the Trans-Canada Highway about 20 kilometres east of Carberry on Wednesday.
Manitoba RCMP and STARS air ambulance have been sent to the scene of a crash on the Trans-Canada Highway about 20 kilometres east of Carberry on Wednesday.

The collision is at the intersection of Highway 351, the former Trans-Canada Highway into Carberry, and the No. 1 near the town of Sidney.

Click to play video: 'First responders reflect on Carberry crash'
First responders reflect on Carberry crash
There is no update on how many vehicles were involved in the collision or the condition of the people involved.

Traffic appears to be down to one lane in the area as of around 2 p.m.

More details to come as the story develops.

