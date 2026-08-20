Plane lands on roadway in Prince George

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A plane has reportedly made an emergency landing on a roadway in Prince George.

Few details are available at this time, but the City of Prince George said that Fire and Rescue Services are currently responding to a “serious motor vehicle incident” on Foothills Boulevard at Highland Drive.

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All residents are asked to avoid the area as the road will be closed for several hours.

There is no word yet on any injuries or if anyone in a vehicle was involved.

More to come.