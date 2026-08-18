Tesla crash shuts down Sea-to-Sky Highway northbound for a few hours

A single-vehicle accident involving a Tesla shut down the northbound lanes of the Sea-to-Sky Highway on Tuesday afternoon.
The highway is now open, but it was closed after a Tesla ended up on its side just after noon, near Strachan Point in Lions Bay.
B.C. Emergency Health Services said one of the people in the vehicle was taken to the hospital in stable condition. They did not provide any information about if that was the driver or a passenger.
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The barriers along the Sea-to-Sky Highway prevented drivers from being able to turn around.
In July, B.C.’s Ministry of Transportation said the government is always looking at ways to improve the province’s highways after a lengthy closure on the Sea-to-Sky Highway following a crash.
At the time, Mike Farnworth said they “want to remind people it is a dangerous stretch of highway and to drive to the conditions and the speed limit on the road.”
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