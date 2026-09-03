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Saskatchewan sees another overpass strike near Borden Bridge

By Ashley Beherns Global News
Posted September 3, 2026 7:13 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Another overpass struck just outside of Saskatoon'
Another overpass struck just outside of Saskatoon
WATCH: It's something people in Saskatchewan are getting all too familiar with hearing. Another overpass has been hit, this time just outside Saskatoon.
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Another overpass has been hit in Saskatchewan, except this time, just outside of Saskatoon near the Borden Bridge about half an hour northwest of the city.

It happened just before noon on Sept. 2 on the Yellowhead Highway heading west.

This is at least the seventh time a vehicle has struck an overpass or train bridge in the province this year.

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Saskatoon alone has seen five of those incidents, with the last strike happening in July, when a semi hauling a grain bin hit the 51st Street overpass on Idylwyld Drive.

The most expensive was the first one on March 5, when a semi hauling an excavator slammed into the Highway 16 overpass above Highway 11, causing more than $280,000 in damages.

Crews were on scene shortly after this incident near Borden, bringing in a crane to help move the equipment.

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The Saskatchewan Highway Patrol is assisting the RCMP with the investigation.

People are asked to check highway hotline for any road restrictions and use caution in the area.

Watch the video above for more on the series of Saskatchewan overpass strikes.

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