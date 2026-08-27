Teen arrested for impaired driving following crash that killed 2 on Vancouver Island

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A 16-year-old girl from Nanaimo was arrested early on Thursday morning following a fatal crash on Highway 19.

BC Highway Patrol said just after 3 a.m., a blue Kia Sedona minivan and a grey Volkswagen Jetta collided head-on in the southbound lanes near Ware Road.

Police said the two men who were in the Volkswagen died at the scene.

The teen, who police allege was driving the minivan, was arrested at the scene for impaired operation causing death and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death. The youth was taken to hospital with injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening.

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“Police have already spoken to multiple witnesses who say that the blue Kia minivan was driving north in the southbound lanes at the time of the collision,” Sgt. Michael McLaughlin with BC Highway Patrol said in a release.

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“We need to speak to more witnesses and gather more video to confirm the exact sequence of events.”

Police also said the minivan was seen in Nanaimo four hours before the collision.

Anyone who witnessed the blue Kia minivan driving between Third Street and Pine Street, Nanaimo, and Island Highway North near Lantzville is asked to contact police.

If anyone saw anything relevant to this collision, or has dash-camera video, contact BC Highway Patrol, Parksville at 250-954-2953 and quote file (4201) 2026-28277.