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1 comment

  1. Try This
    September 2, 2026 at 9:57 pm

    Sounds like vision 0. Let’s fine and hamper the drivers, make them take longer and cause more cars to be on the road longer. Yep, that will make the drivers happy. If the lady really thought about it, she bought a house on a busy street, then wants everyone using the street to adjust to her.
    We live in an entitled time. When people think that their wants override other peoples rights.

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Lifestyle

Drivers will soon see speed limits drop in communities across Calgary

By Craig Momney Global News
Posted September 2, 2026 9:21 pm
2 min read
Speed Limit sign in Lake Bonavista View image in full screen
An image of a speed limit sign that will drop to 40kms/hr by the end of the year. Craig Momney / Global News
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People living in the southeast community of Lake Bonavista will soon need to ease up on the gas a bit with changes coming to speed limits in the area.

Ward 14 Coun. Landon Johnston posted the changes on his Facebook page, and it shows Lake Bonavista Drive will no longer be 50 km/h, but instead 40 km/h.

The limits on both Lake Crimson Drive and Lake Sylvan Drive will also be lowered.

Megan Smith lives on Lake Sylvan Drive and says she’s happy to see that her street has been marked to have its speed limit dropped.

She hopes the change will help ease her mind about her kids’ safety, especially when they get on the bus before school.

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“I’m worried about traffic and the speed and people seeing them,” she says. “Our vehicles have been hit twice on the street and there’s constant movement.

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“This is the busiest street going down to Lake Downs and it’s the only access to down there, so it’s a high traffic street and people just fly up and down that hill.”

Residents in Lake Bonavista should expect to see the speed limit signs start to change in the coming months, with everything completed by the end of the year.

According to the City of Calgary, the changes are part of its Vision Zero initiative aimed at reducing the risk of serious and fatal collisions.

The city says a “citywide review of more than 700 collector roads and community entrance roads” was conducted and as a result, it found nearly 300 locations where it’s believe a lower limit could help improve safety while also increasing consistency across Calgary.

In a statement, it says the review “considers how fast people are currently driving, with reductions focused on locations where operating speeds are already lower, including areas near schools, playground zones, parked vehicles, residential driveways and curves in the road.

“These speed limit changes are expected to be implemented by the end of the year.”

The city says there have been 21 fatal collisions so far in 2026 that have resulted in 25 deaths, six of them involving pedestrians.

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Johnston’s office says more announcements will be made over the coming days for other communities in Ward 14 including Midnapore, Sundance, Walden and Mackenzie Lake.

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