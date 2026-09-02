Drivers will soon see speed limits drop in communities across Calgary

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People living in the southeast community of Lake Bonavista will soon need to ease up on the gas a bit with changes coming to speed limits in the area.

Ward 14 Coun. Landon Johnston posted the changes on his Facebook page, and it shows Lake Bonavista Drive will no longer be 50 km/h, but instead 40 km/h.

The limits on both Lake Crimson Drive and Lake Sylvan Drive will also be lowered.

Megan Smith lives on Lake Sylvan Drive and says she’s happy to see that her street has been marked to have its speed limit dropped.

She hopes the change will help ease her mind about her kids’ safety, especially when they get on the bus before school.

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“I’m worried about traffic and the speed and people seeing them,” she says. “Our vehicles have been hit twice on the street and there’s constant movement.

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“This is the busiest street going down to Lake Downs and it’s the only access to down there, so it’s a high traffic street and people just fly up and down that hill.”

Residents in Lake Bonavista should expect to see the speed limit signs start to change in the coming months, with everything completed by the end of the year.

According to the City of Calgary, the changes are part of its Vision Zero initiative aimed at reducing the risk of serious and fatal collisions.

The city says a “citywide review of more than 700 collector roads and community entrance roads” was conducted and as a result, it found nearly 300 locations where it’s believe a lower limit could help improve safety while also increasing consistency across Calgary.

In a statement, it says the review “considers how fast people are currently driving, with reductions focused on locations where operating speeds are already lower, including areas near schools, playground zones, parked vehicles, residential driveways and curves in the road.

“These speed limit changes are expected to be implemented by the end of the year.”

The city says there have been 21 fatal collisions so far in 2026 that have resulted in 25 deaths, six of them involving pedestrians.

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Johnston’s office says more announcements will be made over the coming days for other communities in Ward 14 including Midnapore, Sundance, Walden and Mackenzie Lake.