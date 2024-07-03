Winnipeg man faces manslaughter charge after fatal townhouse fire, string of arsons: police

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg police say a man is facing a manslaughter charge after a fatal townhouse fire and a string of arsons near the end of June.

On June 26 at 3:30 a.m., police say two people were critically injured during a fire at a townhouse in the 800 block of Keewatin Avenue.

A man and woman were asleep when their suite became engulfed in flames after a couch was deliberately set on fire against the building.

The two were taken to the hospital in critical condition. The man was eventually upgraded to stable but sustained life-altering injuries, but the woman, 30-year-old Nirmaljeet Kaur, remained in critical condition.

Kaur died due to her injuries a few days later.

Police say the suspect in this fire was later linked to a robbery and three additional arsons.

On June 26, 30 minutes before the townhouse incident, police say the suspect confronted a man in his 30s at a gas station in the 700 block of Keewatin Street. He demanded a cigarette, punched the man and left. The victim reported the assault to police but did not need medical assistance.

Then, shortly after the townhouse fire, police say the suspect remained in the area and set fire to three garbage bins.

The same day, at 10:45 p.m. police arrested Izak Sararas, 27, in the 700 block of William Avenue. He is facing many charges related to arson and robbery.

On July 2, a charge of manslaughter was authorized and he was arrested on the strength of a warrant while in custody. Sararas remains in custody.