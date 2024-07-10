Manitoba spends $3M to enhance Portage la Prairie road to generate interprovincial trade growth

Send this page to someone via email

Municipal Minister Ian Bushie announced Wednesday that Manitoba is spending $3 million to enhance a road in Portage La Prairie for interprovincial trade growth.

“This upgrade is going to make it easier to ship goods through the RM of Portage la Prairie, helping to grow our economy,” said Bushie.

“Unlike the previous government, who froze funding to municipalities, we’re building Manitoba and creating more good jobs. In Portage, we’re making this stretch of highway more reliable for people and supporting businesses in the area by reducing the number of trips they need to take.”

Upgrading Road 41W will create more options for transport companies thanks to the increased weight limit, while also making sure the highway is built to support that traffic, improving the quality of the road for all drivers. Fewer trips to transport goods is not only a help to business, it will also help reduce emissions, the minister noted.

“We are very thankful for the provincial funding provided through the Municipal Economic Development Infrastructure Program which will significantly assist with infrastructure improvements required to bolster continued economic growth in the Poplar Bluff Industrial Park and across Manitoba,” said Reeve Kam Blight, RM of Portage la Prairie.

“The proposed improvements to the roadway, Trans-Canada Highway intersection and at-grade railway crossing will promote the safe and efficient transportation of goods and workers in the area. Without the Manitoba government support, through programs like this, rural areas would not be able to attract large industries like Simplot, Roquette, McCain’s and hopefully in the near future Azure Sustainable Fuels Corp.”

The upgrade is part of a broader effort to expand the provincial highway network, enhancing trade and commerce routes designed to accommodate Road and Transportation Association of Canada (RTAC) loading standards, which represent Manitoba’s highest regulated truck weight classification.