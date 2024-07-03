Menu

Crime

Winnipeg police arrest armed suspect on Sherbrook Street after public threatened with rifle

By Amy-Ellen Prentice Global News
Posted July 3, 2024 4:29 pm
1 min read
Winnipeg police say they have arrested a man after reports about members of the public threatened with a rifle on Sherbrook Street.

On Tuesday, at 5:45 p.m. police went to the 800 block of Sherbrook Street in response to a man allegedly armed with a firearm pointing it indiscriminately toward members of the public.

Police say officers intercepted the suspect as he was walking in the area still brandishing the firearm. He was taken into custody and the firearm, determined to be a semi-automatic SKS rifle was secured and seized, in addition to a small amount of meth police say was found on the suspect’s person.

Through their investigation, officers learned Health Sciences Centre security assisted by an institutional safety officer saw the suspect walking outside with the firearm and immediately notified the police.

The suspect, after seeing security, pointed the firearm in their direction before running away.

Police say the firearm was not discharged and no injuries were reported.

A 27-year-old from Winnipeg has been detained in custody and is facing several charges related to firearm possession.

