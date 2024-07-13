Menu

Environment

Flin Flon declares wildfire threat under control as conditions improve

By Amy-Ellen Prentice Global News
Posted July 13, 2024 4:40 pm
Thich white smoke rises from a wildfire in a forest View image in full screen
A wildfire burns in northern Manitoba near near Flin Flon, as seen from a helicopter surveying the situation, Tuesday, May 14, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/David Lipnowski
According to the city’s mayor, the wildfire threat to Flin Flon, Man. and the surrounding area is no longer considered imminent.

Mayor Lafontaine says the fire is the same size as it was on Friday, according to an update from the Saskatchewan fire office.

The fire is 330 hectares and Lafontaine says it is not expected to move in the next few days.

“However then there would be some more heat and different winds so they’re considering a couple of days from now to be a test day,” he said.

He says the fire is considered steady in the meantime and ground crews are working on it.

In a statement on X, the city highly encouraged residents to keep emergency kits ready.

