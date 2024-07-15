Menu

Crime

Winnipeg police investigating death at soccer centre in Waverley

By Amy-Ellen Prentice Global News
Posted July 15, 2024 1:40 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: ''
Winnipeg police will be speaking to the media Monday afternoon regarding a death at a local soccer centre over the weekend.

Police have yet to release specific details about the incident but did confirm officers were called to the soccer complex in the 900 block of Waverley late Saturday evening and the death is being investigated as a homicide.

On Sunday, the Canada African Cup of Nations (CACN) posted a statement on X calling the incident a “targeted” shooting.

“A local soccer player sustained serious upper body injuries,” the statement reads. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of the victim during this difficult time. The community is struggling to process this irreparable loss and painful trauma.”

Photo of statement provided by the Canada African Cup of Nations regarding shooting on Saturday. View image in full screen
Photo of statement provided by the Canada African Cup of Nations regarding shooting on Saturday. CACN, X
CACN confirmed the shooting happened in the parking lot of the centre as players and spectators were leaving.

Global News will be livestreaming an update from the police at 1 p.m.

