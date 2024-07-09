Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Winnipeg man faces murder charge in December 2023 homicide case: WPS

By Amy-Ellen Prentice Global News
Posted July 9, 2024 2:21 pm
1 min read
A man in handcuffs. View image in full screen
A man in handcuffs. Getty Images
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Winnipeg police say they have arrested and charged a man in a homicide case from December last year.

In the afternoon of Dec. 30, officers went to the 200 block of Flora Avenue, where they found the body of 20-year-old Brooklyn Hiebert.

Click to play video: 'Police continue to investigate suspicious death of Winnipeg man'
Police continue to investigate suspicious death of Winnipeg man
Trending Now

Police say Hiebert was assaulted nearby in the 200 block of Selkirk Avenue and then taken to Flora with critical injuries and abandoned.

Story continues below advertisement

On Sunday, officers arrested 36-year-old Christopher Kyle Wattman in the 900 block of Aberdeen Avenue.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Wattman is facing a charge of first-degree murder and has been detained in custody.

Police say they continue to investigate.

 

More on Crime
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices