Winnipeg man faces murder charge in December 2023 homicide case: WPS

Winnipeg police say they have arrested and charged a man in a homicide case from December last year.

In the afternoon of Dec. 30, officers went to the 200 block of Flora Avenue, where they found the body of 20-year-old Brooklyn Hiebert.

Police say Hiebert was assaulted nearby in the 200 block of Selkirk Avenue and then taken to Flora with critical injuries and abandoned.

On Sunday, officers arrested 36-year-old Christopher Kyle Wattman in the 900 block of Aberdeen Avenue.

Wattman is facing a charge of first-degree murder and has been detained in custody.

Police say they continue to investigate.