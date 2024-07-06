Off-duty RCMP thwarts armed encounter, seizes guns, stolen goods in Winnipeg

Send this page to someone via email

An off-duty RCMP officer stopped an armed encounter and seized guns, and stolen goods last week, Winnipeg police are saying.

On Thursday evening the officer alerted police after spotting a previously stolen vehicle parked in front of a home in the 1900 block of Ross Ave West.

Police say the vehicle was reported stolen last Tuesday from a parking lot in the 1700 block of Sargent Ave. The car was full of the owner’s belongings, including luggage and identification.

The off-duty officer approached the vehicle and a man armed with a machete came out of the home and confronted him, police say.

The man ran after the officer identified himself. Police arrived and the man was found and taken into custody.

Police say a large quantity of property, weapons and two firearms were seized from the home, including:

Remington 1100 LT Model

Remington Wingmaster Shotgun

Ammunition

Machetes

A stolen Ford-150 pickup truck

A stolen Dodge Caravan

Several stolen vehicle license plates

Stolen credit cards and personal items

A 42-year-old man from Winnipeg was arrested and charged with 21 firearms, property and weapons-related offences. He was detained in custody.