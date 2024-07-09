Massive cache of stolen property uncovered after raid of Winnipeg home: police

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg police say they uncovered over half a million worth of stolen bikes, electronics and more after raiding a local home and storage facility in late June.

On the 26, police say they found and seized the stolen property along with meth, fentanyl, coke and guns after searching the home in the 800 block of William Avenue and a storage facility in the city.

The stolen property is estimated at over $544,000 and the illicit drugs over $64,000. Additionally, police say they seized two long guns with sawn-off barrels, various pellet/air soft guns and small amounts of multiple types of ammunition.

The drugs seized include

711 grams of meth, street value $45 per gram, total $32,000

173 grams of fentanyl, street value $150 per gram, total $25,000

69.8 grams of cocaine, street value $90 per gram, total $6282

View image in full screen Photo of drugs seized from Winnipeg police raid on June 26, 2024. Michael Draven / Global News

View image in full screen Photo of firearms seized in Winnipeg police raid on June 26, 2024. Michael Draven / Global News

The stolen property includes:

Over 90 bicycles (primarily high-end), bike parts, tires, scooters and motorbikes: value estimated over $90,000

Photo of stolen bikes recovered in Winnipeg police raid on June 26, 2024. Winnipeg Police

John Deere riding mower: value $3,500

18 high-end watches: value $18,000

Various other watches valued at approximately $3,000

Large assortment of jewelry: value estimated at $5,000

1207 cell phones: value $241,400 ($200 average)

83 laptops: value $8,300

225 Tablets: value $101,250 ($450 average)

Photo of stolen electronics recovered by Winnipeg police after raid on June 26, 2024. Winnipeg police

Camera lighting, drone equipment and footage: total value $36,500

Approx. 30 digital cameras and other electronics: value $4,500 ($150 average)

15 new unique clothing items, including winter jackets, ski pants, and purses: value: $3,000

75″ TV in the box: value $2,000

Table saw still in box: value $500

Air conditioner still in box: value $200

106 various tools not in boxes included but not limited to generators, larger tools, saws, and smaller power tools: value approx. $15,000

Photo of various stolen tools recovered by Winnipeg police after raid on June 26, 2024. Winnipeg police

4 flutes and 1 piccolo: value $12,000

A 53-year-old man was arrested and has been charged with multiple theft, drug and firearm-related charges.

He has been detained in custody.

Inspector Jennifer McKinnon says now, WPS has started trying to find the item’s rightful owners. She emphasizes the importance of marking your belongings.

“When you keep your serial numbers when you mark your items, then we can get this stuff back to you, otherwise it will go through other channels,” she said.

McKinnon said bikes that can not be returned will be auctioned. Police encouraged the community to utilize the city’s free bike registry so they could have their bike returned should it ever be stolen.