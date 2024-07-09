Menu

Crime

Massive cache of stolen property uncovered after raid of Winnipeg home: police

By Amy-Ellen Prentice Global News
Posted July 9, 2024 4:21 pm
2 min read
Winnipeg pawn shop investigation yields drugs, stolen property: police
WPS Insp. Jennifer McKinnon said investigators recovered stolen property valued at over $544,000 in addition to over $64,000 worth of illicit drugs in a response that began with a report of a stolen item being identified among pawn shop inventory.
Winnipeg police say they uncovered over half a million worth of stolen bikes, electronics and more after raiding a local home and storage facility in late June.

On the 26, police say they found and seized the stolen property along with meth, fentanyl, coke and guns after searching the home in the 800 block of William Avenue and a storage facility in the city.

The stolen property is estimated at over $544,000 and the illicit drugs over $64,000. Additionally, police say they seized two long guns with sawn-off barrels, various pellet/air soft guns and small amounts of multiple types of ammunition.

The drugs seized include

  • 711 grams of meth, street value $45 per gram, total $32,000
  • 173 grams of fentanyl, street value $150 per gram, total $25,000
  • 69.8 grams of cocaine, street value $90 per gram, total $6282
Photo of drugs seized from Winnipeg police raid on June 26, 2024 View image in full screen
Photo of drugs seized from Winnipeg police raid on June 26, 2024. Michael Draven / Global News
Photo of firearms seized in Winnipeg police raid on June 26, 2024 View image in full screen
Photo of firearms seized in Winnipeg police raid on June 26, 2024. Michael Draven / Global News

The stolen property includes:

  • Over 90 bicycles (primarily high-end), bike parts, tires, scooters and motorbikes: value estimated over $90,000
Photo of stolen bikes seized in Winnipeg police raid on June 26, 2024
Photo of stolen bikes recovered in Winnipeg police raid on June 26, 2024. Winnipeg Police
  • John Deere riding mower: value $3,500
  • 18 high-end watches: value $18,000
  • Various other watches valued at approximately $3,000
  • Large assortment of jewelry: value estimated at $5,000
  • 1207 cell phones: value $241,400 ($200 average)
  • 83 laptops: value $8,300
  • 225 Tablets: value $101,250 ($450 average)
Photo of stolen electronics recovered by Winnipeg police after raid on June 26, 2024
Photo of stolen electronics recovered by Winnipeg police after raid on June 26, 2024. Winnipeg police
  • Camera lighting, drone equipment and footage: total value $36,500
  • Approx. 30 digital cameras and other electronics: value $4,500 ($150 average)
  • 15 new unique clothing items, including winter jackets, ski pants, and purses: value: $3,000
  • 75″ TV in the box: value $2,000
  • Table saw still in box: value $500
  • Air conditioner still in box: value $200
  • 106 various tools not in boxes included but not limited to generators, larger tools, saws, and smaller power tools: value approx. $15,000
Photo of various stolen tools recovered by Winnipeg police after raid on June 26, 2024
Photo of various stolen tools recovered by Winnipeg police after raid on June 26, 2024. Winnipeg police
  • 4 flutes and 1 piccolo: value $12,000
Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

A 53-year-old man was arrested and has been charged with multiple theft, drug and firearm-related charges.

He has been detained in custody.

Inspector Jennifer McKinnon says now, WPS has started trying to find the item’s rightful owners. She emphasizes the importance of marking your belongings.

“When you keep your serial numbers when you mark your items, then we can get this stuff back to you, otherwise it will go through other channels,” she said.

McKinnon said bikes that can not be returned will be auctioned. Police encouraged the community to utilize the city’s free bike registry so they could have their bike returned should it ever be stolen.

 

