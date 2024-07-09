Massive cache of stolen property uncovered after raid of Winnipeg home: police

Winnipeg police say they uncovered over half a million worth of stolen bikes, electronics and more after raiding a local home and storage facility in late June.
On the 26, police say they found and seized the stolen property along with meth, fentanyl, coke and guns after searching the home in the 800 block of William Avenue and a storage facility in the city.
The stolen property is estimated at over $544,000 and the illicit drugs over $64,000. Additionally, police say they seized two long guns with sawn-off barrels, various pellet/air soft guns and small amounts of multiple types of ammunition.
The drugs seized include
- 711 grams of meth, street value $45 per gram, total $32,000
- 173 grams of fentanyl, street value $150 per gram, total $25,000
- 69.8 grams of cocaine, street value $90 per gram, total $6282
The stolen property includes:
- Over 90 bicycles (primarily high-end), bike parts, tires, scooters and motorbikes: value estimated over $90,000
- John Deere riding mower: value $3,500
- 18 high-end watches: value $18,000
- Various other watches valued at approximately $3,000
- Large assortment of jewelry: value estimated at $5,000
- 1207 cell phones: value $241,400 ($200 average)
- 83 laptops: value $8,300
- 225 Tablets: value $101,250 ($450 average)
- Camera lighting, drone equipment and footage: total value $36,500
- Approx. 30 digital cameras and other electronics: value $4,500 ($150 average)
- 15 new unique clothing items, including winter jackets, ski pants, and purses: value: $3,000
- 75″ TV in the box: value $2,000
- Table saw still in box: value $500
- Air conditioner still in box: value $200
- 106 various tools not in boxes included but not limited to generators, larger tools, saws, and smaller power tools: value approx. $15,000
- 4 flutes and 1 piccolo: value $12,000
A 53-year-old man was arrested and has been charged with multiple theft, drug and firearm-related charges.
He has been detained in custody.
Inspector Jennifer McKinnon says now, WPS has started trying to find the item’s rightful owners. She emphasizes the importance of marking your belongings.
“When you keep your serial numbers when you mark your items, then we can get this stuff back to you, otherwise it will go through other channels,” she said.
McKinnon said bikes that can not be returned will be auctioned. Police encouraged the community to utilize the city’s free bike registry so they could have their bike returned should it ever be stolen.
