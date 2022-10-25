Election 2022 ward profile: St. Vital

Send this page to someone via email

Voters in Winnipeg’s St. Vital ward are facing a choice between three candidates for representation on city council this election.

Longtime incumbent councillor Brian Meyes is being challenged for his seat by two newcomers to politics, Baljeet Sharma and Derrick Dujlovic.

Meyes has represented the St. Vital ward since Nov. 2011 and was elected in a by-election.

A photo of St. Vital ward incumbent Brian Meyes. Brian Meyes / Twitter

Prior to that, he served a term as a school trustee in Brandon and prior to politics he worked as a lawyer operating his own firm in Brandon.

He plans to work with the province on solutions for homelessness as well as continue work on reconciliation with Indigenous peoples.

Additionally, he has said he plans to fight for the construction of a new community centre on Warde Avenue on city land to service Sage Creek, Bonavista and Royalwood.

Challenger Sharma ran for the seat in 2018 as well as contested in the federal and provincial elections in 2019 as an independent candidate from the St. Vital riding.

He has said he had the opportunity to meet several voters in the area and learned what important issues they are facing.

If elected, he plans to help with reducing poverty and homelessness by implementing safe housing and tax reduction.

He also has many road safety plans from timely snow removal and fixing potholes to fixing back lanes in St. Vital and increasing the timing of left and right turns on amber lights.

Dujlovic, a red seal journeyman refinish technician who has been in the trades for 15+ years, is running for city council for his two young daughters.

Photo of St Vital candidate Derrick Dujlovic. https://derrickforstvital.ca/

He has been dealing with a disease known as Hirschsprung Disease from an early age, which he has said still affects him to this day.

Dujlovic has four areas of focus for the St. Vital voting ward: public safety, communication, conservation and city planning.

He has said the residents of the ward deserve a candidate who will stand up for what’s right for them and work collaboratively with groups both inside and outside of City Hall to deal with the root cause issues in our communities.