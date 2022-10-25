Election 2022 ward profile: Waverley West

Send this page to someone via email

Voters in Winnipeg’s Waverley West ward are facing a choice between two candidates for city council this election.

Incumbent Janice Lukes is seeking a third council term this election. She has held the seat since 2018.

Photo of Janice Lukes. janicelukes.ca

The ward was created in 2018 to accommodate Winnipeg’s growth in the south. In 2014 she represented South Winnipeg-St. Norbert Ward, which included Waverly West.

Lukes has 20 years of community work on her side with eight years as a councillor.

She plans to focus on economic and social recovery initiatives, community safety, and improving the delivery of core city services.

As well as building a new $100 million recreation campus and $15 million fire hall in the Waverley West ward.

However this year someone else is vying for her seat, Pascal Scott.

Photo of Pascal Scott. https://www.pascalscott.ca/

He currently works at the Winnipeg World Trade Center as a trade advisor helping Manitoba business succeed abroad.

Scott has said his professional career has focused on the business of making places more livable and vibrant.

The issues that are top of his mind are health, crime and safety, Urban Sprawl, Infrastructure, and Social Cohesion.

He has said the desire and creativity to effect positive change for the people of his hometown that draws him to politics.