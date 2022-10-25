Who will take Winnipeg’s top job? Voters to pick new mayor Wednesday

Winnipeggers are spoiled for choice when it comes to Wednesday’s mayoral election.

With incumbent mayor Brian Bowman stepping down from the city’s top job after two terms, a total of 11 candidates are hashing it out for a chance to lead the city.

Idris Adelakun

A professional biosystems engineer and project manager, Adelakun brings educational experience to the table from Canada, the United States, and Nigeria.

Rana Bokhari



Bokhari is likely best known to Winnipeggers as the former leader of the Liberal Party of Manitoba. A practicing lawyer, Bokhari specializes in helping Indigenous people and those from marginalized communities navigate the legal process.

Chris Clacio

Clacio, a first-generation Canadian, has spent the past 16 years as a volunteer for numerous community initiatives. He has previously run for mayor and for school trustee in the Seven Oaks School Division.

Scott Gillingham



Gillingham, first elected as councillor for the St. James ward in 2014 and re-elected in 2018, was the city’s finance chair for more than five years, among other committee roles. Prior to politics, he served as a pastor for more than two decades.

Kevin Klein



Business executive Klein has served as councillor for the Charleswood-Tuxedo-Westwood ward since 2018. Among his past roles are publisher of the Winnipeg Sun and divisional president at MTS.

Shaun Loney



Previously employed by the province directing Manitoba’s energy policies, Loney has spent the past two decades working to create socially and community-conscious organizations aimed at job creation, fighting poverty and homelessness, and using geothermal energy.

Jenny Motkaluk



Runner-up to Bowman in the 2018 mayoral race, Motkaluk is an entrepreneur and self-described ambassador for Winnipeg. Her current project is a business development platform, Cumula, through which she trains companies to improve their revenue-generating capacity.

Glen Murray



Murray has plenty of past experience at City Hall: he was mayor of Winnipeg from 1998 to 2004, and the first openly gay mayor of a major city in North America. He later spent seven years as a member of Ontario’s provinicial legislature, and ran for the federal Green Party leadership in 2020.

Robert-Falcon Ouellette



Formerly the Member of Parliament for Winnipeg Centre, Ouellette finished third in the 2014 mayoral election. Prior to his career in politics, he was a veteran of more than 25 years in the Canadian Armed Forces, as well as an academic administrator.

Rick Shone



Businessman Shone, who has an educational background in psychology, is the owner of an outdoors shop that has expanded to three locations, as well as the founder of Swamp Donkey Adventure Racing, which has held more than 50 events since its inception.

Don Woodstock

A Winnipeg Transit operator and security business owner, Woodstock is a familiar face to Winnipeg voters, having participated in numerous municipal and provincial elections in the past. He has long been involved in community organizing and events, and has lobbied City Hall on multiple issues over the years.

