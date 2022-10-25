Winnipeg election 2022 ward profile: North Kildonan

Send this page to someone via email

Voters in North Kildonan will see a familiar-looking ballot when they head to the polls for the 2022 municipal election.

Incumbent councillor Jeff Browaty is being challenged by Andrew Podolecki, who is making his third run in as many elections for the seat.

Browaty beat out Podolecki — his only challenger last time around — with 77.17 per cent of the vote in 2018.

First elected in 2006, Browaty has chaired numerous committees during his four terms on council and currently sits as finance chair.

Jeff Browaty. City of Winnipeg

Browaty opposed the opening of Portage and Main in a plebiscite held during the 2018 election and has often been outspoken about road and transportation issues, as well as city spending during his time on council.

Podolecki, who also ran as the Manitoba NDP candidate in Portage la Prairie during the 2019 provincial election, currently works as an insurance manager.

He’s said he would put public services first if elected to council, and work to ensure tax dollars are used for services Winnipeggers want and need.

Major issues Podolecki mentions in a questionnaire filled out on the city’s website include implementing the city’s Master Transit Plan and Active Transportation plans, as well as tackling homelessness, crime and the opioid crisis.

View image in full screen Andrew Podolecki. Submitted

The North Kildonan ward is located at the furthermost edge of north-east Winnipeg and includes the neighbourhoods Rivergrove, Riverbend, Kildonan Drive, Rossmere-A, River East, Springfield North, Springfield South, Valhalla, Kil-Cona Park, and Mcleod Industrial.

It’s bordered by Mynarski and Old Kildonan to the west and Elmwood – East Kildonan and Transcona to the south.

According to the latest census data provided on the city’s website, North Kildonan had a population of 44,125 in 2016.

That year, the median individual annual income for all residents in the ward was recorded at $35,121, according to the census data.