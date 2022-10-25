Election 2022 ward profile: Mynarski

Send this page to someone via email

Residents in the north end ward of Mynarski will be faced with a tough choice Wednesday: stick with the councillor they know, or take a chance on one of his four competitors.

Current councillor Ross Eadie is hoping to get re-elected in the seat he’s held for a dozen years, having been first elected to Mynarski in 2010, during the mayoralty of Sam Katz.

Eadie took over from one of the longest-serving councillors in recent memory, Harry Lazarenko, who represented the ward from 1974 to 1977, and again from 1983 to 2010, before retiring.

View image in full screen Coun. Ross Eadie. reelect.rosseadie.ca

Eadie, who is the first legally blind councillor in Winnipeg’s history, has been one of the most recognizable faces and voices on council, due to his outspoken — and sometimes controversial — opinions.

His platform prioritizes working toward fair city financing, with the proposal of a tax credit for homeowners with below-average assessed home values, as well as crime and safety improvements, a continued focus on improvements to area parks, consolidating solid waste collection, and continued road renewal.

Eadie’s campaign also places a focus on Indigenous healing.

View image in full screen Candidate Aaron McDowell. aaronmcdowell.ca

One candidate, in particular, is intimately familiar with Eadie’s work on council — his former assistant, Aaron McDowell.

McDowell, who has lived in the ward most of his adult life, worked as Eadie’s executive assistant for the past 12 years, and says his hands-on experience as a public servant for the community encouraged him to run for office.

His platform focuses on crime and arson reduction, overhauling the city’s 311 service, refocusing the city’s property, planning and development department, and promoting active transportation.

View image in full screen Candidate Natalie Smith. Twitter / Natalie Smith

Community advocate Natalie Smith also has experience in politics, having worked as an executive assistant to Coun. Vivian Santos and as a constituency assistant to MLA Lisa Naylor.

Smith’s background is with community-based non-profits, including the Women’s Health Clinic and the North End Community Renewal Corp.

If elected, Smith pledges to tackle the root causes of crime, and has notably called for a reallocation of 10 per cent of the current police budget into social services. She’s also focused on improvements to housing, transit and active transportation, increasing community engagement, and partnering with local non-profits.

View image in full screen Candidate Ed Radchenka. City of Winnipeg

Also running for the Mynarski seat is Ed Radchenka, a lifelong resident of the ward.

Radchenka worked for local auto dealership Jim Gauthier for 25 years, and has spent two decades as a member of the Neighbourhood Watch groups in West Kildonan and Point Douglas.

He says he’s been involved with a number of small businesses over the years and will continue to support small business if elected.

View image in full screen Candidate Steve Snyder. votesnyder.ca

Steve Snyder is a community organizer, founding chair of the Seven Oaks Residents’ Association, and serves on the boards of organizations like Bike Winnipeg and YIMBY Winnipeg.

If elected, Snyder says he’ll prioritize local economic growth, making community essentials available to all residents within walking distance, making the city climate resilient — including accelerating the Transit Master Plan, and focusing on community health and well-being.

Bordered by Old Kildonan to the north, Point Douglas to the west, North Kildonan to the east, and Elmwood-East Kildonan to the southeast, the Mynarski ward covers a wide range of neighbourhoods, as well as industrial areas and Kildonan Park.

All of Dufferin, William Whyte, Luxton, St. John’s, Inkster-Faraday, Jefferson, North Point Douglas, Robertson, St. John’s Park, Seven Oaks, Margaret Park, Dufferin Industrial, and Lord Selkirk Park are within its boundaries.

The ward is named for Andrew Mynarski, a Winnipeg pilot awarded the Victoria Cross for the heroic acts that cost him his life in the Second World War.