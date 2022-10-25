Election 2022 ward profile: River Heights-Fort Garry

Send this page to someone via email

Incumbent councillor John Orlikow has two new challengers in the race for the River Heights-Fort Garry ward.

On Wednesday, area residents will decide whether to re-elect their longtime representative or go with either Brant Field or Gary Lenko.

Orlikow, Winnipeg’s deputy mayor, was first elected in the ward in a 2009 by-election, after the previous incumbent councillor, Brenda Leipsic, died of cancer in 2008.

Leipsic was preceded by Donald Benham, who replaced councillor Garth Steek in 2004. Steek’s tenure on council coincided with current mayoral candidate Glen Murray’s time as mayor of Winnipeg.

John Orlikow. Twitter / John Orlikow

Orlikow, who had declared his candidacy for mayor in early 2022, later reversed that decision and chose to focus on defending his council seat.

Story continues below advertisement

Before almost a decade-and-a-half on council, Orlikow served on the boards of numerous community organizations, as well as a 10-year stint as a trustee with the Winnipeg School Division.

If re-elected, Orlikow says he’ll continue to advance projects that are meaningful to the community, citing his past success with infrastructure renewals, construction of recreational facilities, increased neighbourhood security, and representing the city’s efforts in the Million Tree Challenge.

View image in full screen Candidate Brant Field. brantfield.ca

Brant Field practised law in both Winnipeg and Alberta for six years, including a stint offering free legal services to socially and economically disadvantaged members of the community, before moving into the construction industry in a project management role.

If elected, Field intends to prioritize core services that residents use on a daily basis, including roads and other infrastructure, and city services, including emergency and protective services.

Story continues below advertisement

Field’s platform also includes protecting and restoring the tree canopy, as well as protecting rivers from sewage.

View image in full screen Candidate Gary Lenko. votegarylenko.com

Candidate Gary Lenko also ran in the ward in 2018, finishing third.

A business owner who describes himself as an innovator and a problem-solved who promotes equality, Lenko’s campaign calls for a review of the police budget, using the city’s annual tax increase exclusively for street and sidewalk repair, affordable housing, and an increase to transit safety and ridership.

3:04 Final few days of Winnipeg’s election campaign

The River Heights-Fort Garry ward includes a wide area of southwestern Winnipeg, and includes — in additional to the nominal neighbourhoods of River Heights and parts of Fort Garry —communities like Crescentwood, Beaumont, Grant Park, Maybank, Rockwood, J.B. Mitchell, Mathers, Sir John Franklin, Wellington Crescent, Lindenwoods, the Pembina strip, Buffalo, Chevrier, Parker, Linden Ridge, Brockville, and the West Fort Garry Industrial area.

Story continues below advertisement

The ward is bordered by Waverley West to the south, Charleswood-Tuxedo-Westwood to the west, Daniel McIntyre to the north, and Fort Rouge-East Fort Garry to the east.