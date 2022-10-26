Voters head to the polls in municipal elections across Manitoba

Send this page to someone via email

People across Manitoba are heading to the polls in municipal elections Wednesday.

There will be a new mayor in Winnipeg, where incumbent Brian Bowman is not seeking re-election and 11 candidates are vying to take his place.

But Winnipeg is not the only Manitoba community that will be welcoming a new mayor this fall.

There will be a new mayor in Brandon, where Rick Chrest has called it a career after two terms and two candidates are running for the job.

Long-time Brandon city councillor, Jeff Fawcett, is running to be the city’s next mayor against Elliott Oleson.

Like Brandon, Portage la Prairie will also see a new face in the mayor’s office Thursday.

The city has four candidates vying for the mayor’s chair after Irvine Ferris announced he was stepping down after eight years in the office.

Those in the running to be Portage’s next mayor include current city councillor Sharilyn Knox, Bryon Hamilton, John Donald Pelechaty, and Mohammad Tahir Khan.

Steinbach, on the other hand, will not have a new mayor following Wednesday’s vote.

Earl Funk has been acclaimed for a second term as Steinbach’s mayor after no other candidates registered to run against him.

In the north, the longtime mayor of Churchill, Mike Spence, is facing a challenger after being unopposed last time

Spence, who has been mayor since 1995, is up against Darren Oman, who has not previously run for public office.

–with files from The Canadian Press