Election 2022 ward profile: Old Kildonan

Voters in Winnipeg’s Old Kildonan ward will not have a new councillor after this year’s municipal election

That’s because Incumbent Devi Sharma is running unopposed.

She was the only candidate nominated to run in Old Kildonan and will be acclaimed on Oct 26.

View image in full screen Coun. Devi Sharma, as seen in this file photo. Global News / File

Sharma has represented the Old Kildonan ward since 2010 and has lived in the ward for over 30 years.

Four years ago she ran against two other candidates Kaur Sidhu and Bradley Gross.

She won the seat with 6,923 votes giving her a percentage of 57.1.

As councillor she has been focused on new housing developments in Maples, keeping wildlife safe around retention ponds, local upgrades, regulating residential cannabis cultivation, a more simple park rentall process, and warm weather clean-up.

She has served in multiple volunteer roles including the board of Seven Oaks Hospital and Vice President of the Maples Community Centre.

In 2011 she opened a community office on Leila Avenue so residents could share their input on community matters.