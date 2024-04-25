Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Inquest into fatal Surrey hostage-taking recommends cameras for ERT teams

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 25, 2024 8:54 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Coroner’s inquest details Surrey hostage-taking deaths'
Coroner’s inquest details Surrey hostage-taking deaths
It was the worst possible outcome of a hostage-taking in Surrey five years ago - both the hostage-taker and an innocent victim were shot dead by police. Today, we're learning more about what led up to that deadly encounter. Global's Rumina Daya was there for day one of the coroner's inquest – Apr 16, 2024
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

An inquest jury looking into the police shooting deaths of a man and the woman he was holding hostage has recommended that events involving the emergency response team be recorded with both video and audio.

The recommendation is one of seven to come following the inquest into the deaths of Randy Crosson and Nona McEwan in March 2019 in Surrey, B.C.

Click to play video: 'B.C. coroner’s inquest underway in fatal hostage taking in Surrey'
B.C. coroner’s inquest underway in fatal hostage taking in Surrey

The jury also recommended the Ministry of Public Safety and Solicitor General offer extended training to probation officers in mental health disorders and addictions, and create partnerships with health authorities.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

They said inquests should be done in a timely manner and that the emergency response team should have access to explosives without delay.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Over nearly two weeks, the jury heard from several officers involved in the more than nine-hour standoff, which ended with police shooting and killing both Crosson and McEwan.

Inquest juries cannot place blame but are given the option to make recommendations aimed at preventing similar deaths in the future.

More on Politics
© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices