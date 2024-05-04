1 arrested in Fraser Valley death; homicide investigation underway

See more sharing options

Mounties in Mission, B.C., were seen at rural home on Saturday morning for a homicide investigation.

Shortly before 11 p.m. on Friday, Mission RCMP officers were called by the BC Ambulance Service after paramedics attended a home where a man was found “unresponsive and could not be resuscitated.”

RCMP officers arrived at the home on Dewdney Trunk Road, near Rolley Lake Street, and a suspect was arrested.

The victim, a 25-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Video from the scene shows a large rural property encased in crime-scene tape.

B.C.’s homicide investigation team has been called in and will be working closely with Mission RCMP.

Anyone who may have information regarding the incident is asked to contact the IHIT information line at 1-877-551-IHIT.