Crime

1 arrested in Fraser Valley death; homicide investigation underway

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted May 4, 2024 3:44 pm
1 min read
Man’s death being investigated as homicide in rural Mission, B.C.
Mounties in Mission, B.C. were seen at home Saturday morning for a homicide investigation. A man was found unresponsive and was declared dead at the scene. One person is in custody.
Mounties in Mission, B.C., were seen at rural home on Saturday morning for a homicide investigation.

Shortly before 11 p.m. on Friday, Mission RCMP officers were called by the BC Ambulance Service after paramedics attended a home where a man was found “unresponsive and could not be resuscitated.”

RCMP officers arrived at the home on Dewdney Trunk Road, near Rolley Lake Street, and a suspect was arrested.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

The victim, a 25-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Video from the scene shows a large rural property encased in crime-scene tape.

B.C.’s homicide investigation team has been called in and will be working closely with Mission RCMP.

Anyone who may have information regarding the incident is asked to contact the IHIT information line at 1-877-551-IHIT.

