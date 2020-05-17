Canada’s coronavirus cases almost at 77K as death toll climbs to 5,782

Send this page to someone via email

Canada reported 1,138 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, along with 103 new deaths, bringing the country’s death toll to 5,782.

There are now a total of 76,993 cases of COVID-19 nationwide, with a majority of cases and deaths stemming from Quebec and Ontario.

More than 38,000 people — in other words, nearly half (49 per cent) of all reported cases — are considered recovered as of Sunday.

More than 1.36 million tests have taken place in Canada.

Quebec remains the hardest hit province, with 79 new deaths and 737 new cases reported Sunday. The province has 42,920 cases, and 3,562 deaths so far. More than 11,700 people have recovered.

Ontario reported 23 new deaths and 340 new cases on Sunday, bringing the provincial figures up to 22,643 cases of COVID-19 and 1,881 fatalities.

Alberta announced 57 new cases and one new death on Sunday. The province now has 6,644 cases of COVID-19 and a total of 127 deaths. More than 5,300 people are considered recovered.

Manitoba marked its sixth day with no new cases. The province currently has 280 cases, including 257 people who have recovered. Seven people have died since the pandemic began.

Saskatchewan reported a single new of COVID-19, bringing its total caseload to 592. More than 440 of these cases are deemed recovered. Six people have died in the province so far.

Nova Scotia identified three new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday. The province has seen 55 deaths so far from the virus — 49 of them connected to Northwood, a long-term care home in Halifax. Nova Scotia has a total of 1,040 cases so far.

New Brunswick’s total case count remained 120, with all of them considered recovered. The province, which has seen zero deaths so far, reported no new cases on the weekend.

Newfoundland and Labrador has eight active cases remaining, out of 260 total cases of COVID-19. Three people have died so far in the province, and 249 are considered recovered.

British Columbia did not have any new figures to report Sunday, leaving its case count at 2,428 cases. More than 1,900 people have recovered and 141 have died so far.

Prince Edward Island, the Northwest Territories, and the Yukon had no new cases to report on the weekend — they have seen all their cases recover.

Nunavut remains the only region in Canada that hasn’t seen a confirmed case of COVID-19.

Worldwide, the virus has resulted in more than 4.7 million cases and more than 315,000 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University’s COVID-19 dashboard.