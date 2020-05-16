Menu

Canada

Health Canada approves first clinical trial for possible coronavirus vaccine

By Emerald Bensadoun Global News
Posted May 16, 2020 11:55 am
Updated May 16, 2020 12:32 pm
COVID-19 treatments explained
WATCH: COVID-19 treatments explained

The first Canadian clinical trials of a potential COVID-19 vaccine have been approved by Health Canada, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says.

Speaking from Rideau Cottage on Saturday, he told reporters the vaccine trials will be conducted out of the Canadian Centre for Vaccinology at Dalhousie University.

“Research and development take time and must be done right,” he said. “But this is encouraging news.”

Trudeau added the National Research Council of Canada will be working with the drug’s manufacturers in order to produce and distribute them ” here at home” — if they’re successful.

Last week, Health Canada announced the first authorized use COVID-19 serological tests — better known as antibody tests — in Canada.

In a statement released Tuesday, the agency said at least one million Canadian blood samples would be collected and tested over the next two years as the Canadian government tracks the virus in the general population and in specific groups at greater risk of having been infected, including health care workers and the elderly.

Chief Public Health Officer Theresa Tam said serological tests will be rolled out as soon as quickly as possible.

Trudeau also announced $100 million in federal funding for the Canadian Red Cross, which will be spent on the organization’s COVID-19 response, as well as natural disasters such as floods or wildfires.

More to come. 

