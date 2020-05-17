Manitoba reaches sixth day with no new COVID-19 cases

Send this page to someone via email

Public health officials in Manitoba have reported no new cases of COVID-19 for the sixth consecutive day.

Sunday’s numbers remain the same as yesterday with 289 lab-confirmed positive and probable positive cases.

Of those cases, 25 are active and 257 are recovered. Two people are in hospital with the virus with one in intensive care and the number of deaths from COVID-19 remains at seven.

An additional 762 tests were performed yesterday bringing the total number of tests done in Manitoba since early February to 34,715.

Health officials are reminding Manitobans to continue social distancing even while camping or at the cottage this weekend.

Travel is currently not permitted from southern Manitoba to areas north of the 53rd parallel which covers anywhere north of the northern end of Lake Winnipeg.

Some testing sites will remain open on Victoria Day. Anyone experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 no longer needs a referral from Health Links-Info Sante or a family physician to be tested.

Sargent Tommy Prince Place testing site and assessment clinic in Winnipeg will be open holiday Monday as will the Bison Drive drive-thru site. Testing locations in Selkirk and Winkler will be open as well.

All other locations throughout the province will be closed Monday and reopen Tuesday.