Health

Manitoba reaches sixth day with no new COVID-19 cases

By Global News
Posted May 17, 2020 2:58 pm
Public health officials are reminding Manitobans significant work to limit the spread of COVID-19 must continue.
Public health officials are reminding Manitobans significant work to limit the spread of COVID-19 must continue. Getty Images

Public health officials in Manitoba have reported no new cases of COVID-19 for the sixth consecutive day.

Sunday’s numbers remain the same as yesterday with 289 lab-confirmed positive and probable positive cases.

Of those cases, 25 are active and 257 are recovered. Two people are in hospital with the virus with one in intensive care and the number of deaths from COVID-19 remains at seven.

READ MORE: No new COVID-19 cases in Manitoba on Saturday, 25 known active cases

An additional 762 tests were performed yesterday bringing the total number of tests done in Manitoba since early February to 34,715.

Health officials are reminding Manitobans to continue social distancing even while camping or at the cottage this weekend.

Travel is currently not permitted from southern Manitoba to areas north of the 53rd parallel which covers anywhere north of the northern end of Lake Winnipeg.

READ MORE: From ‘stay home’ to ‘stay safe’: Messaging from Manitoba officials ahead of May long weekend

Some testing sites will remain open on Victoria Day. Anyone experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 no longer needs a referral from Health Links-Info Sante or a family physician to be tested.

Sargent Tommy Prince Place testing site and assessment clinic in Winnipeg will be open holiday Monday as will the Bison Drive drive-thru site. Testing locations in Selkirk and Winkler will be open as well.

All other locations throughout the province will be closed Monday and reopen Tuesday.

