Health

No new COVID-19 cases in Manitoba on Saturday, 25 known active cases

By Amber McGuckin Global News
Posted May 16, 2020 2:42 pm
A nurse gets a swab ready at a temporary COVID-19 test clinic.
A nurse gets a swab ready at a temporary COVID-19 test clinic. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

The Manitoba government says there are no new cases of COVID-19 in the province as of Saturday morning.

Health officials say the number of lab-confirmed positive and probable cases in Manitoba remains 289.

Two people are currently in hospital with one in intensive care.

READ MORE: Manitoba officials stepping up social distancing enforcement ahead of long weekend

Officials say there are 25 active cases in the province while 257 have recovered.

Seven people have died as a result of COVID-19.

The province says it’s important to note that while some restrictions have been lifted, there is still more work to be done by Manitobans to stop the spread of the virus.

Public Health is reminding people to limit travel, even within the province, to essential trips only.

READ MORE: What’s open in Manitoba amid the coronavirus pandemic

If you are camping or going to your cottage you’re asked to take extra precautions and maintain social distancing.

The province says travel isn’t permitted from southern Manitoba to areas north of the 53rd parallel, which is anywhere north of the northern end of Lake Winnipeg — including campgrounds.

