Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Politics

Premier Pallister to update Manitobans on latest COVID-19 measures Thursday

By Elisha Dacey Global News
Posted May 14, 2020 10:40 am
Manitoba premier Brian Pallister speaks during question period at the Manitoba Legislature in Winnipeg, Wednesday, May 13, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods.
Manitoba premier Brian Pallister speaks during question period at the Manitoba Legislature in Winnipeg, Wednesday, May 13, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods.

Premier Brian Pallister will hold a press conference Thursday to update Manitobans on the latest COVID-19 measures in the province.

Global News will livestream the presser here at 11 a.m.

On Wednesday, Pallister announced that $120 million from the federal government will be made available as a one-time payment to frontline workers. The province is figuring out how to best disperse that money and will decide who qualifies in the coming days, he said.

READ MORE: Federal, provincial partnership makes $120M available for Manitoba front-line workers: Pallister

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

Story continues below advertisement

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, click here.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Coronaviruscoronavirus in manitobamanitoba coronavirusdaily covid updateManitoba Coronavirus Updatedaily covid19 update
Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.