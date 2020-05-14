Premier Pallister to update Manitobans on latest COVID-19 measures Thursday

Send this page to someone via email

Premier Brian Pallister will hold a press conference Thursday to update Manitobans on the latest COVID-19 measures in the province.

Global News will livestream the presser here at 11 a.m.

On Wednesday, Pallister announced that $120 million from the federal government will be made available as a one-time payment to frontline workers. The province is figuring out how to best disperse that money and will decide who qualifies in the coming days, he said.

