Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Health

Brian Pallister updates Manitoba’s COVID-19 measures Wednesday morning

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted May 13, 2020 10:50 am
Updated May 13, 2020 11:04 am
Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister speaks during the province's latest COVID-19 update.
Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister speaks during the province's latest COVID-19 update. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods

Manitoba’s premier will give an update on the province’s response to COVID-19 Wednesday morning.

Brian Pallister is scheduled to give more information on Manitoba’s latest measures against the pandemic at a 11 a.m. press conference.

The event will be streamed live here.

Manitoba Premier defends cuts to public service, crown corporations during COVID-19
Manitoba Premier defends cuts to public service, crown corporations during COVID-19

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out.

Story continues below advertisement

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, click here.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newscoronavirus updatecovid-19 canadaCanada Coronaviruscovid-19 newsCoronavirus In CanadaCoronavirus CasesBrian Pallistercoronavirus in manitobaCoronavirus in WinnipegProvince of Manitoba
Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.