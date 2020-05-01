What’s open in Manitoba after the coronavirus pandemic

The province of Manitoba announced that several types of businesses and groups will be allowed to partially reopen starting May 4 — under some social distancing restrictions.

But that doesn’t mean everyone will be ready to open. Staff have to be hired back and preparations need to be made.

Below is a list of businesses that closed due to the novel coronavirus pandemic and that say they will be ready to reopen the first week of May. For some, that means opening on May 4. We will add to the list as we get information.

Please check each business’s social media for the exact opening date, as things may change frequently.

This list is far from inclusive. If you know of a business that will open the first week of May, email elisha.dacey@globalnews.ca.

Entertainment/Museums

Golf courses

Hair Salons

Health practitioners

Restaurants/patios

Retail

Please note: While shopping centres may be open, that does not mean individual stores are.