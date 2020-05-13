From ‘stay home’ to ‘stay safe’: Messaging from Manitoba officials ahead of May long weekend

Send this page to someone via email

As the May long weekend approaches and restrictions are gradually loosened in Manitoba, the message from health officials is gradually shifting as well.

“With the reopening strategy, we’ve moved from that ‘stay home’ to ‘stay safe’,” chief provincial public health officer Dr. Brent Roussin said Wednesday.

“But we do want people to recognize, and I think Manitobans do, that this isn’t back to normal, though. There’s a lot of precautions people still need to take.”

This message from Manitoba’s top doctor comes as many look to head out to cottage country over the May long weekend or go camping. If you are planning on going, Roussin is still encouraging cottagers and campers to follow physical distancing protocols.

“Ensure you’re taking everything you need with you to avoid making extra stops along the way (and) limit your close prolonged contact with others,” Roussin said.

Roussin says if you plan on getting together with others, gather outdoors in a group of no more than 10 people and stay six feet apart. He also says it’s paramount that you stay at home if you feel any symptoms, no matter how mild.

“For camping, for (going to the) cottage, for work, for going out, period — if you’re ill, you need to be staying home,” he said.

“This is important for our move forward to reopen things gradually and cautiously. It’s paramount that Manitobans do not go out when they’re feeling ill.”

Premier Brian Pallister also said Wednesday that if you do travel to cottage country, leave no trace of your visit.

“Show some respect for the people in those communities; they’re scared about getting COVID into their community. They don’t have big health facilities there, they don’t need Manitobans going there and getting sick,” Pallister said.

“The best thing we can do here is just leave no trace. Every camper, hiker, outdoors person knows exactly what I mean when I say leave no trace. Go straight there, have a great time, come straight home.”

It’s a message shared by City of Kenora Mayor Dan Reynard.

“People are going to come — and I can’t encourage them to come — but they are going to come, so try to be as prepared as you can so it limits that interaction of having to come into town,” Reynard said.

“Just be prepared and just take all the precautions that you’d normally take.”

Reynard added that services that would normally be open in Kenora will not be this May long weekend.

“The services people would normally expect to receive aren’t open,” he said. “So our marinas aren’t open, you still can’t get fuel on the water. None of our restaurants are open, although some are providing take out ordering which has allowed them to keep their staff working.”

The Kenora mayor has previously voiced concerns about overwhelming their local health care system, as well as concerns over the impact to local businesses who rely on summer residents and tourists.

“Our summer residents and summer visitors are a huge social and economic impact to our community, so we’re very concerned because there’s a lot of businesses (during the summer months), even though they’re open 12 months a year,” Reynard said.

“So as we go through here and that window is tightened and shortened, it’s going to have huge economic impacts on which businesses survive in the future.”

Gimli Mayor Lynn Greenberg says he welcomes cottagers out, as long we they maintain physical distancing.

“They’ll do yard work at their cottages, it’s just like they’d have to do in Winnipeg or the perimeter residences have to do,” Greenberg said. “If you’re in your yard you can’t be milling around with neighbours and that type of thing, there shouldn’t be an issue.”

Greenberg says he doesn’t have an issue with people going to local businesses and services as long as they take proper precautions.

“Going to the stores, preferably one from each family and then just going straight home,” Greenberg said.

The South Whiteshell Chamber of Commerce says many places in the Whiteshell Provincial Park are open for business this May long weekend, and have proper physical distancing measures in place.

“The businesses in the Whiteshell are open and welcoming the locals, the cottagers, the campers, the park visitors this weekend and looking forward to it. Different businesses will have different guidelines and are taking necessary precautions to COVID-19,” South Whiteshell Chamber of Commerce president Corley Sweeting said.

“You want to respect [the] guidelines, but just know that the businesses out here are respecting those as well.

“We’re encouraging people to come out. We have those facilities ready for them; we’ve taken those necessary precautions.”