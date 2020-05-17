Ontario reports 340 new coronavirus cases, 23 deaths as total cases surpass 22,600

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario reported 340 new cases of novel coronavirus Sunday morning, bringing the total number of cases in the province to 22,653.

Twenty-three new deaths were also announced, bringing the total fatalities attributed to the virus in the province to 1,881.

Nearly 17,400 cases are considered resolved, which makes up 76.6 per cent of all confirmed cases.

Over 16,200 additional tests have been conducted, bringing the total number completed in the province to 544,826. Around 4,400 cases are under investigation.

The reported number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 is 934, with 171 in intensive care and 129 on a ventilator.

According to the Ministry of Long-Term Care, there have been 1,388 deaths reported among residents and patients in long-term care homes across Ontario.

The ministry also indicated there are 2,500 confirmed cases among long-term care residents and 1,631 cases among staff.

More to come.