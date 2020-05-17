1 new coronavirus case in Saskatchewan, 11 more recoveries

Send this page to someone via email

Health officials in Saskatchewan reported one new case of novel coronavirus on Sunday, bringing the provincial total to 592.

The new case is in the far north.

Eleven more people have recovered from the virus, bringing the provincial total to 444.

There are 142 active cases in the province.

Five people are in the hospital, a decrease from the eight reported a day earlier.

Two are receiving inpatient case (one in Saskatoon and one in Regina) and three are in the ICU in Saskatoon.

Here’s a breakdown of how people contracted the virus:

139 cases are travel-related

320 are community contacts or mass gatherings

68 have no known exposure

65 are under investigation by public health

There are 48 cases involving health-care workers, but the source of the infections may not be related to a health-care setting, say officials.

The far north remains the epicentre of COVID-19 cases in Saskatchewan with 219 cases reported in the area. There are 164 cases in Saskatoon, 106 cases in the north, 76 cases in Regina, 15 cases from the south and 12 cases from the central region.

Here’s a breakdown of cases by age:

19 years of age or younger: 83 cases or 14 per cent

20 to 39: 210 cases or 35.4 per cent

40 to 59: 182 or 30.7 per cent

60-79: 99 cases or 16.75 per cent

80 and older: 18 or three per cent

49 per cent of cases are females, 51 per cent are males

Saskatchewan’s death toll from COVID-19 remains at six.

To date, 40,806 COVID-19 tests have been completed.

Nine tests have been performed in the province.

