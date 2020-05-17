No new cases of COVID-19 in New Brunswick

Send this page to someone via email

New Brunswick reported no new cases of novel coronavirus on Sunday, with the number of confirmed cases remaining at 120.

According to the province, the number of active cases is zero and everyone has recovered.

New Brunswick is currently in Phase 2 (Orange) of the COVID-19 recovery, which is aimed at the reopening of businesses and activities while working to prevent a resurgence of transmission.

To further slow the spread of the virus in the province, people are being advised to continue to follow personal safety precautions, such as staying within their two-household bubble, maintaining physical distancing and frequently washing hands.

To date, 20,317 coronavirus tests have been conducted.

