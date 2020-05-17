Menu

Health

No new cases of COVID-19 in New Brunswick

By Aya Al-Hakim Global News
Posted May 17, 2020 12:03 pm
FILE - This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, the virus causes COVID-19.
FILE - This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, the virus causes COVID-19. (NIAID-RML via AP)

New Brunswick reported no new cases of novel coronavirus on Sunday, with the number of confirmed cases remaining at 120.

According to the province, the number of active cases is zero and everyone has recovered.

READ MORE: All 120 COVID-19 cases in New Brunswick have now recovered

New Brunswick is currently in Phase 2 (Orange) of the COVID-19 recovery, which is aimed at the reopening of businesses and activities while working to prevent a resurgence of transmission.

To further slow the spread of the virus in the province, people are being advised to continue to follow personal safety precautions, such as staying within their two-household bubble, maintaining physical distancing and frequently washing hands.

To date, 20,317 coronavirus tests have been conducted.

