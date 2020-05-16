All 120 COVID-19 cases in New Brunswick have now recovered

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

All 120 cases of COVID-19 in New Brunswick are considered to be recovered as of Saturday.

The province’s department of health confirmed the news in a press release, saying that at this time they do not believe there is an active case of the novel coronavirus in New Brunswick.

On Friday the province conducted 319 tests, bringing the total of conducted tests in New Brunswick to 20,032.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

READ MORE: How New Brunswick’s four-step plan to recover from COVID-19 works

The province remains in the orange phase of its COVID-19 recovery plan.

Health officials are asking New Brunswickers to adhere to the following guidelines:

Stay within their two-household bubble

Maintain physical distancing of at least two metres

When physical distancing cannot be maintained, wear face masks in public

Frequently wash your hands

Avoid touching your face

Cough or sneeze into your sleeve

Regularly clean commonly touched surfaces in your home

2:22 New Brunswick to update its provincial budget New Brunswick to update its provincial budget

Premier Blaine Higgs and Dr. Jennifer Russell, New Brunswick’s chief medical officer of health, did not offer a televised update on Saturday.

Story continues below advertisement

The next time they are scheduled to give a press conference is on Wednesday.