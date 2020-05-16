Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Health

All 120 COVID-19 cases in New Brunswick have now recovered

By Alexander Quon Global News
Posted May 16, 2020 11:45 am
Updated May 16, 2020 12:26 pm
May long weekend to look different during coronavirus pandemic
WATCH: Every other year, the May long weekend would mark the unofficial kick off to summer. But, as restrictions on business still remain, people have to cope with the new normal.

All 120 cases of COVID-19 in New Brunswick are considered to be recovered as of Saturday.

The province’s department of health confirmed the news in a press release, saying that at this time they do not believe there is an active case of the novel coronavirus in New Brunswick.

On Friday the province conducted 319 tests, bringing the total of conducted tests in New Brunswick to 20,032.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

READ MORE: How New Brunswick’s four-step plan to recover from COVID-19 works

The province remains in the orange phase of its COVID-19 recovery plan.

Health officials are asking New Brunswickers to adhere to the following guidelines:

  • Stay within their two-household bubble
  • Maintain physical distancing of at least two metres
  • When physical distancing cannot be maintained, wear face masks in public
  • Frequently wash your hands
  • Avoid touching your face
  • Cough or sneeze into your sleeve
  • Regularly clean commonly touched surfaces in your home
New Brunswick to update its provincial budget
New Brunswick to update its provincial budget

Premier Blaine Higgs and Dr. Jennifer Russell, New Brunswick’s chief medical officer of health, did not offer a televised update on Saturday.

Story continues below advertisement

The next time they are scheduled to give a press conference is on Wednesday.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19New BrunswickBlaine HiggsCOVID-19 updateDr. Jennifer RussellCOVID-19 New Brunswickcoronavirus New Brunswick
Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.