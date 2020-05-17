Coronavirus: 3 new cases identified in Nova Scotia

Send this page to someone via email

As of Sunday, three new coronavirus cases were confirmed in Nova Scotia, bringing the total number of cases in the province to 1,040.

“The hard work we have all been doing is showing results, but we cannot let up yet,” said Premier Stephen McNeil in a press release.

“I hope Nova Scotians are enjoying this long weekend, but we must continue to work together and follow public health advice. The decisions we make now will directly impact how quickly we can reopen more of our province in the future.”

The QEII Health Sciences Centre’s microbiology lab completed 377 Nova Scotia tests on May 16 and is operating 24-hours.

“We continue to see lower case numbers and I want to thank all Nova Scotians for their efforts in flattening the curve,” said Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia’s chief medical officer of health.

“We need to continue to follow public health advice and guidelines to keep the case numbers low and stop this virus.” Tweet This

According to the province, there are two licensed long-term care homes and unlicensed seniors facilities in Nova Scotia with active cases of COVID-19. Northwood in Halifax currently has active cases involving 24 residents and nine staff. One other facility has one resident with COVID-19.

To date, Nova Scotia has seen 35,970 negative test results, 1,040 positive COVID-19 test results and 55 deaths.

Confirmed cases range in individuals aged under 10 to over 90. Eight individuals are currently in hospital, four of those in ICU.

So far, 938 individuals have recovered and their cases of COVID-19 are considered resolved.