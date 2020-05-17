Alberta records 57 new COVID-19 cases Sunday, 1 additional death

Send this page to someone via email

The province recorded another 57 COVID-19 cases in Alberta and one additional death on Sunday.

Sunday’s death was a woman in her 70s at Extendicare Hillcrest in Calgary.

So far, there have been 127 deaths in the province related to COVID-19 and 5,453 Albertans have recovered.

The majority of Alberta deaths have been at continuing care centres. Ninety-three residents have died at centres around the province, with 95 cases at various facilities still being considered active. There are 592 people in care centres who have recovered, according to Alberta Health.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

In Alberta, the current number of active cases now sits at 1,064, out of a total of 6,664 that have been confirmed by health officials.

“Alberta’s COVID-19 hospitalization rates remain low with 57 people currently in hospital, nine of whom are in intensive care,” Alberta Health said Sunday in a news release.

Story continues below advertisement

The current active case breakdown is as follows:

856 active, 3,621 recovered in the Calgary zone

112 active, 1,086 recovered the South zone

60 active, 446 recovered in the Edmonton

18 active, 196 recovered in the North zone

13 active, 85 recovered in the Central zone

Five active, 19 recovered in zones yet to be confirmed

Ninety-one people have died in the Calgary zone, 15 in the North zone, 12 in the Edmonton zone, eight in the South zone and one in the Central zone.

The province said there are 634 cases of an unknown exposure.

Alberta is in Stage 1 of its relaunch process, with outdoor gatherings now limited to 50 people and indoor gatherings limited to 15. All people should maintain a two-metre distance between those attending and not share food or drink.

2:14 Hinshaw hoping Alberta cases will stay relatively flat after relaunch Hinshaw hoping Alberta cases will stay relatively flat after relaunch