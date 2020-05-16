Coronavirus: Alberta announces 72 new cases, 1 more death Saturday

Alberta Health announced 72 new lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases on Saturday, bringing the total number of active cases in the province to 1,084.
As of Saturday, 5,377 people have recovered and 126 have died out of 6,587 total cases that have been confirmed in Alberta so far.
Cases
“Alberta’s COVID-19 hospitalization rates remain low with 60 people currently in hospital, eight of whom are in intensive care,” the province said in a news release.
Case breakdown:
- 876 active cases and 3,553 recovered cases in Calgary zone
- 111 active cases and 1,078 recovered cases in South zone
- 60 active cases and 446 recovered cases in Edmonton zone
- 17 active cases and 196 recovered cases in North zone
- 13 active cases and 85 recovered cases in Central zone
- Seven active cases and 19 recovered cases in yet-to-be-confirmed zones
The province said there are 630 cases of an unknown exposure to date.
Deaths
One more person has died since Friday’s update, bringing the province’s death toll to 126, Alberta Health said.
He was a man in his 90s at the Intercare Brentwood Care Centre in Calgary.
Death breakdown:
- 90 in Calgary zone
- 15 in North zone
- 12 in Edmonton zone
- eight in South zone
- one in Central zone
Currently, there are are 97 active cases and 586 recovered cases at continuing care facilities in Alberta. Ninety-two people have died at these facilities, accounting for over 73 per cent of all COVID-19 fatalities in the province.
Outdoor gathering rules
Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta’s chief medical officer of health, said Friday that outside gatherings can now have 50 people instead of 15.
Indoor gatherings are still limited to fewer than 15 people, the government said.View link »
