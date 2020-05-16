Coronavirus: Alberta announces 72 new cases, 1 more death Saturday

Send this page to someone via email

Alberta Health announced 72 new lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases on Saturday, bringing the total number of active cases in the province to 1,084.

As of Saturday, 5,377 people have recovered and 126 have died out of 6,587 total cases that have been confirmed in Alberta so far.

Cases

“Alberta’s COVID-19 hospitalization rates remain low with 60 people currently in hospital, eight of whom are in intensive care,” the province said in a news release.

Case breakdown:

876 active cases and 3,553 recovered cases in Calgary zone

111 active cases and 1,078 recovered cases in South zone

60 active cases and 446 recovered cases in Edmonton zone

17 active cases and 196 recovered cases in North zone

13 active cases and 85 recovered cases in Central zone

Seven active cases and 19 recovered cases in yet-to-be-confirmed zones

The province said there are 630 cases of an unknown exposure to date.

Deaths

One more person has died since Friday’s update, bringing the province’s death toll to 126, Alberta Health said.

He was a man in his 90s at the Intercare Brentwood Care Centre in Calgary.

Death breakdown:

90 in Calgary zone

15 in North zone

12 in Edmonton zone

eight in South zone

one in Central zone

Currently, there are are 97 active cases and 586 recovered cases at continuing care facilities in Alberta. Ninety-two people have died at these facilities, accounting for over 73 per cent of all COVID-19 fatalities in the province.

Outdoor gathering rules

Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta’s chief medical officer of health, said Friday that outside gatherings can now have 50 people instead of 15.

“[A] physical distance of two metres must remain between people from different households and attendees must follow proper hygiene practices,” the province said.

Indoor gatherings are still limited to fewer than 15 people, the government said.