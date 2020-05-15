Alberta health officials to provide COVID-19 update Friday afternoon

Send this page to someone via email

Dr. Deena Hinshaw will provide her daily update on COVID-19 in Alberta and the public health response Friday afternoon.

The province’s chief medical officer of health is scheduled to speak at 3:30 p.m.

Global News will stream the news conference live in this article.

Thursday was the first day of Phase 1 in Alberta’s staged relaunch strategy and saw some retail stores, restaurants, museums and daycares reopen.

Hinshaw said, within seven days of opening, businesses must outline the steps they’re taking to prevent the spread of COVID-19. They can find the short template online under the Alberta Biz Connect site, fill it out, and either post it on their website or physically post it in their business.

Hinshaw said Thursday that 50 new cases had been confirmed, bringing the total number of active cases to 1,131. More than 5,200 Albertans had recovered from COVID-19.

A total of 121 people have died in Alberta.

As of Thursday, there were 65 people in hospital, 10 of whom were in intensive care units.