Dr. Hinshaw to provide update on COVID-19 in Alberta Thursday afternoon

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Alberta’s chief medical officer of health will provide her daily update on COVID-19 cases and the public health response on Thursday.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw is set to speak at 3:30 p.m. in Edmonton.

Global News will stream the news conference live in this article post.

Thursday marks the first day of Phase 1 of Alberta’s economic relaunch strategy.

In most of the province, as of May 14, retail businesses, cafes, restaurants, hair salons, barber shops and daycares can gradually reopen, with cleaning protocols and capacity limitations.

Alberta Biz Connect offers workplace guidance and supports to help businesses and non-profits affected by COVID-19 begin to reopen and resume operations safely.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Alberta releases business guides for COVID-19 reopening plan

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Phase 1 will be rolled out more gradually in Brooks and Calgary: on May 14, May 25 and June 1.

The premier explained Wednesday those two cities have 75 per cent of Alberta’s confirmed COVID-19 cases.