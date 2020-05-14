Menu

Economy

Dr. Hinshaw to provide update on COVID-19 in Alberta Thursday afternoon

By Emily Mertz Global News
Posted May 14, 2020 1:44 pm
Updated May 14, 2020 1:56 pm
Calgary and Brooks to see relaunch roll out slower than elsewhere in Alberta
WATCH (May 13): As part of Alberta's relaunch strategy, many businesses across the province will get the chance to reopen on Thursday. But as Julia Wong explains, Calgary and Brooks will have some exceptions.

Alberta’s chief medical officer of health will provide her daily update on COVID-19 cases and the public health response on Thursday.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw is set to speak at 3:30 p.m. in Edmonton.

Global News will stream the news conference live in this article post.

READ MORE: Coronavirus: Calgary, Brooks to take slower approach as Alberta implements Phase 1 of relaunch

Thursday marks the first day of Phase 1 of Alberta’s economic relaunch strategy.

Kenney explains why the government took so long to announce delayed relaunch in Calgary and Brooks

In most of the province, as of May 14, retail businesses, cafes, restaurants, hair salons, barber shops and daycares can gradually reopen, with cleaning protocols and capacity limitations.

Alberta Biz Connect offers workplace guidance and supports to help businesses and non-profits affected by COVID-19 begin to reopen and resume operations safely.

READ MORE: Alberta releases business guides for COVID-19 reopening plan

Phase 1 will be rolled out more gradually in Brooks and Calgary: on May 14, May 25 and June 1.

The premier explained Wednesday those two cities have 75 per cent of Alberta’s confirmed COVID-19 cases.

