Canada

Walmart Canada to add $92M in pay increases for hourly workers

By Staff Reuters
Posted September 25, 2024 12:47 pm
1 min read
Walmart Canada said on Wednesday it is investing an additional $92 million (US$68.39 million) in pay increases for hourly retail and frontline associates.

The Canadian branch of U.S. retail giant Walmart announced its latest wage investment ahead of the holiday season rush, after having invested C$53 million in July.

The retailer added it has also prioritized investments in skills training and education offerings at no cost to the associates.

Last week, Walmart-owned Sam’s Club said it would raise hourly pay to $16 for about 100,000 entry-level workers.

Meanwhile, Walmart said earlier this month its holiday hiring plans would be similar to that of the past few years, where it first offers more hours to existing employees and hires additional workers if needed.

The U.S. retail bellwether had hired about 40,000 seasonal workers in 2022.

© 2024 Reuters

