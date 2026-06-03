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3 comments

  1. Dee Ironside
    June 3, 2026 at 12:19 pm

    So remember all you EV jockeys out there, when your Carney car runs out of juice, you have to get out and push it into the ditch. LOL

  2. Try This
    June 3, 2026 at 11:45 am

    Did you show the picture of the ‘police’ car stopped in the driving lane? This happens all the time. The police break the same law to protect themselves over a minor traffic violation.
    It is time we did something about the paid law breakers.

  3. St
    June 3, 2026 at 10:22 am

    I’ll bet the drivers were wearing flip flops and ceremonial daggers

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Canada

Ferrari driver stops in live lane, avoids gravel shoulder to protect paint: OPP

By Aaron D'Andrea Global News
Posted June 3, 2026 9:59 am
1 min read
OPP Ferrari
OPP say a Ferrari driver stopped in the middle of a live traffic lane over the weekend instead of pulling onto the shoulder because they were worried the gravel might scratch the paint. OPP photo via Facebook
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Ontario Provincial Police say a driver speeding in a Ferrari over the weekend stopped in a live lane instead of on the gravel shoulder to protect the car’s paint.

OPP said in a Facebook post Monday that the driver was clocked going 50 50 kilometres per hour over the posted 80 km/h speed limit on Highway 10 in Caledon. Instead of pulling over onto the gravel shoulder, the driver stopped in a live traffic lane.

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“Why? Because they were worried the gravel shoulder might scratch their paint. The thought of causing a collision going that speed and causing serious body damage, death, or injury never came to mind,” the post reads.

“Driving is about making smart choices, not worrying about your clear coat.”

Attached to the post was a photo of a dark-blue Ferrari on the back of a flat-bed tow truck.

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The OPP went on to say that nine stunt drivers were removed from Caledon roads over the weekend.

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