Ferrari driver stops in live lane, avoids gravel shoulder to protect paint: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario Provincial Police say a driver speeding in a Ferrari over the weekend stopped in a live lane instead of on the gravel shoulder to protect the car’s paint.

OPP said in a Facebook post Monday that the driver was clocked going 50 50 kilometres per hour over the posted 80 km/h speed limit on Highway 10 in Caledon. Instead of pulling over onto the gravel shoulder, the driver stopped in a live traffic lane.

Get breaking National news Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Get Started By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“Why? Because they were worried the gravel shoulder might scratch their paint. The thought of causing a collision going that speed and causing serious body damage, death, or injury never came to mind,” the post reads.

“Driving is about making smart choices, not worrying about your clear coat.”

Attached to the post was a photo of a dark-blue Ferrari on the back of a flat-bed tow truck.

Story continues below advertisement

The OPP went on to say that nine stunt drivers were removed from Caledon roads over the weekend.