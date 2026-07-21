How hot is too hot to work? Report calls for heat protections for B.C. workers

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As another stretch of hot weather grips the Okanagan, a new report is asking a simple question: How hot is too hot to work?

Researchers with BC Policy Solutions say B.C.’s heat exposure regulations have not kept pace with increasingly frequent extreme heat. According to the report, heat exposure regulations have not been substantially updated since 2005.

The report points to a sharp rise in heat-related illness claims following the 2021 heat dome, arguing that stronger protections are needed before more workers are injured.

For workers who work outside like roofers, the dangers are all too familiar.

View image in full screen Outdoor workers like roofers have become experts in working in the sun, But that hasnt stop hundreds of calls to the emergency because of heat related injuries. Cohan Sassaman

“We get really drained on the roof. We try to drink as much water as possible, or Gatorade, anything with electrolytes. We try to stay as hydrated as possible,” said Simranpreet Singh, a senior roofer with Pinnacle Roofing.

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Victor Neilson, a site supervisor with the company, says the warning signs come on quickly.

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“The most common thing is dizziness. When you get heat exhaustion, you get brain fog and dizzy spells. Things just don’t feel quite right.”

He says nearly every member of his crew has needed to take a day off this year after working through extreme heat.

The report recommends introducing clear temperature triggers that would automatically require employers to provide protections such as water, shade and paid rest breaks.

But the recommendations go well beyond temperature thresholds. Researchers also call for mandatory heat illness training, acclimatization plans for new and returning workers, better access to cool drinking water and washrooms, stronger enforcement, protections for vulnerable workers, and broader government measures such as hazard pay during extreme heat and improved housing for migrant workers.

View image in full screen Work safe BC has acknowledged the need for employer regulations regarding heat and the outdoors. After talking with the WorkSafeBC representatives it sounds like they will update their regulations. Cohan Sassaman

WorkSafeBC says protecting workers is more complex than simply setting a maximum temperature, noting factors like air circulation, radiant heat and ventilation all affect a worker’s risk.

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For roofers like Singh, surviving the heat means adapting. Crews start as early as possible, take frequent breaks in the shade, and even use soaked towels around their necks to stay cool.

“Up there it’s about 10 degrees hotter than it is normally. If there is no breeze, it feels even hotter. A little breeze helps a lot,” Singh said.

Until new rules are in place, roofers say the best defence is recognizing the warning signs before the heat makes the decision for you.