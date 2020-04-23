Menu

Health

Alberta’s chief medical officer of health to update COVID-19 situation Thursday afternoon

By Caley Ramsay Global News
Posted April 23, 2020 1:39 pm
Alberta sees 306 new cases, 5 new deaths from COVID-19 on Wednesday
WATCH ABOVE: Alberta’s chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw releases COVID-19 data for the province on Wednesday.

Alberta’s chief medical officer of health will provide her daily update on the COVID-19 situation in the province at 3:30 p.m. Thursday.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw’s address will be streamed live in this story.

READ MORE: Saskatchewan to start reopening from the coronavirus pandemic on May 4

Hinshaw is expected to provide an update on the number of cases in the province, as well as the ongoing public health response to the pandemic.

In her update on Wednesday, Hinshaw announced five additional deaths related to COVID-19 in Alberta, bringing the provincial death toll to 66.

Could Edmonton re-open before other parts of Alberta due to promising COVID-19 data?
Could Edmonton re-open before other parts of Alberta due to promising COVID-19 data?

Hinshaw said there were a total of 3,401 cases of COVID-19 in Alberta as of Wednesday afternoon. Of those, 1,310 people have recovered.

READ MORE: Alberta sees 5 more COVID-19 deaths, 1st case on First Nation

CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newscoronavirus updatecovid-19 canadaCanada CoronavirusCoronavirus In Canadacovid-19 newsCoronavirus CasesCOVID-19 AlbertaAlberta Coronavirus CasesAlberta COVID-19 casesAlberta COVID-19 UpdateAlberta COVID-19 news
