Alberta’s chief medical officer of health to update COVID-19 situation Thursday afternoon

Alberta’s chief medical officer of health will provide her daily update on the COVID-19 situation in the province at 3:30 p.m. Thursday.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw’s address will be streamed live in this story.

Hinshaw is expected to provide an update on the number of cases in the province, as well as the ongoing public health response to the pandemic.

In her update on Wednesday, Hinshaw announced five additional deaths related to COVID-19 in Alberta, bringing the provincial death toll to 66.

Hinshaw said there were a total of 3,401 cases of COVID-19 in Alberta as of Wednesday afternoon. Of those, 1,310 people have recovered.

