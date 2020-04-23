Menu

2020 K-Days festival cancelled due to COVID-19 pandemic

By Caley Ramsay Global News
Posted April 23, 2020 11:49 am
Updated April 23, 2020 11:59 am
The first day of the 2018 K-Days festival on Friday, July 20.
The first day of the 2018 K-Days festival on Friday, July 20. Julia Wong, Global News

The 2020 K-Days festival has been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Northlands made the announcement Thursday morning, saying the 141st K-Days will be pushed back to July 2021.

READ MORE: Edmonton International Street Performers Festival cancels 2020 event, will move online

The 2020 festival was scheduled to run from July 17-26 at the Edmonton Exhibition Lands.

Northlands said the decision came after overwhelming concerns about the novel coronavirus. The organization said it felt it was not possible to host the annual festival.

“We felt this was the best way to proceed during such an unprecedented global situation,” Northlands president and CEO Peter Male said in a media release.

“We are very disappointed but we know it’s the right decision based on the information we have today.”

The cancellation comes after a number of other Edmonton festivals postponed or cancelled their 2020 summer events.

2020 Edmonton International Fringe Theatre Festival cancelled due to COVID-19 pandemic
READ MORE: 2020 Edmonton International Fringe Festival cancelled over COVID-19 pandemic

Last summer, 702,327 people attended the 10-day fair.

For a full list of Edmonton festivals that have been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, click here.

