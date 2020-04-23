2020 K-Days festival cancelled due to COVID-19 pandemic

Send this page to someone via email

The 2020 K-Days festival has been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Northlands made the announcement Thursday morning, saying the 141st K-Days will be pushed back to July 2021.

The 2020 festival was scheduled to run from July 17-26 at the Edmonton Exhibition Lands.

Northlands said the decision came after overwhelming concerns about the novel coronavirus. The organization said it felt it was not possible to host the annual festival.

“We felt this was the best way to proceed during such an unprecedented global situation,” Northlands president and CEO Peter Male said in a media release.

“We are very disappointed but we know it’s the right decision based on the information we have today.” Tweet This

The cancellation comes after a number of other Edmonton festivals postponed or cancelled their 2020 summer events.

Last summer, 702,327 people attended the 10-day fair.

