Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Entertainment

Northlands cancels Edmonton’s K-Days Parade

By Emily Mertz Global News
Posted February 28, 2020 5:45 pm
Sights and sounds: 2019 K-Days Parade
WATCH ABOVE (July 19): Enjoy the sights and sounds from downtown Edmonton Friday for the annual K-Days Parade hosted by Margeaux Maron.

Northlands announced Friday it would be cancelling its annual K-Days Parade that traditionally kicks off the summer midway event in Edmonton.

The decision was made after extensive discussions, guest surveys, reviewing industry best practices and factoring in declining attraction attendance and “current fiscal realities,” Northlands said.

READ MORE: Rain holds off for 2019 K-Days Parade through downtown Edmonton

The organization’s president said the choice was not an easy one.

“After exploring all options and much discussion, we must listen to our guests, who have told us very clearly that they want to see us invest in onsite programming,” Northlands president and CEO Peter Male said in a statement.

“Redirecting the substantive amount of money required to stage the parade into onsite programming allows us to increase the calibre and amount of overall fair entertainment, which is our priority.

Story continues below advertisement

“Ultimately, we must ensure that K-Days is fiscally responsible and remains viable now, and for years to come.”

Male said it cost about $160,000 to stage the parade.

READ MORE: K-Days announces concert headliners including The Offspring, Kip Moore and Aqua

Northlands thanked all the volunteers who worked on the parade every year and acknowledged their “incredible contribution… their gift of time to the organization and city.”

“The volunteers who have supported K-Days for generations are the heart of this organization,” Male said. “Quite simply, this event wouldn’t happen without them. Our entire organization thanks those volunteers who have focused their efforts on the parade, and we’re hopeful they will continue to be part of the event in other areas.”

This year, K-Days runs July 17 to 26. Staff say it will feature a “significant amount” of new programming, including the global debut of a special feature pavilion.

READ MORE: Walking midway with beer one of new features at 2019 K-Days festival

More information on the festival, including the musical lineup, will be made public on April 20.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Downtown EdmontonEdmonton festivalsNorthlandsParadeEdmonton summer festivalsK-Days ParadeKdaysparadesK-Days festivalNo more K-Days paradeNorthlands Edmonton
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.