K-Days announces concert headliners including The Offspring, Kip Moore and Aqua

Edmonton’s summer festival K-Days has announced its concert lineup for 2019 and once again there will be something for all music fans to enjoy.
Headliners performing on the south stage include rock band The Offspring to kick things off on July 19, with 90s pop sensation Aqua closing the festival on July 28.
Dillon Francis, AJR, Kip Moore, Bush The Strumbellas and T-Pain are also among the headliners. (Full schedule below)
Mouraine, King of Foxes, Whale and the Wolf and Letters from Pluto are a number of the opening acts that will be featured.
The concerts are free with gate admission, or fans can upgrade to the Premium Party section and be right next to the stage.
K-Days tickets and Premium Party tickets go on sale on May 7.
The Offspring — 9:45 p.m. on July 19
Dillon Francis featuring Lost Kings — Lost Kings at 8:30 p.m., Dillon Francis at 9:30 p.m. on July 20
Lil Mosey — 10 p.m. on July 21
AJR — 9:45 p.m. on July 22
Kip Moore — 9:30 p.m. on July 23
Bush — 9:30 p.m. on July 24
USS and A Tribe Called Red — USS at 8:30 p.m., A Tribe Called Red joins at 10 p.m. on July 25
The Strumbellas with special guest Hollerado — Hollerado at 7:30 p.m., The Strumbellas at 9:30 p.m. on July 26
T-Pain — 10 p.m. on July 27
Aqua — 10 p.m. on July 28
K-Days also announced the entertainment for the north stage.
On July 19, festival-goers will be able to enjoy a silent disco where those attending wear headphones to hear the music. Bands Honeymoon Suite, Streetheart, Dear Rouge, Yukon Blonde, Queen tribute band Queen Flash and country stars Lonestar are also appearing on that stage throughout the festival.
Kids performer Fred Penner will also be there on July 28.
Admission to the north stage is also included in K-Days gate admission.
K-Days runs July 19-28 at the Northlands Exhibition grounds in Edmonton.
