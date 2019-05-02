Canada
May 2, 2019 1:22 pm

K-Days announces concert headliners including The Offspring, Kip Moore and Aqua

By Digital Content Coordinator  630CHED

Singer Kip Moore, AQUA singer Lene Nystrom, Guitarist/vocalist Noodles of the band Offspring.

Getty Images
Edmonton’s summer festival K-Days has announced its concert lineup for 2019 and once again there will be something for all music fans to enjoy.

Headliners performing on the south stage include rock band The Offspring to kick things off on July 19, with 90s pop sensation Aqua closing the festival on July 28.

READ MORE: Supporting local: K-Days makes move to exclusively serve Alberta craft beer

Dillon Francis, AJR, Kip Moore, Bush The Strumbellas and T-Pain are also among the headliners. (Full schedule below)

2018 RBC Bluesfest

OTTAWA, ON – JULY 08: Simon Ward of The Strumbellas performs on Day 4 of the RBC Bluesfest at LeBreton Flats on July 8, 2018 in Ottawa, Canada.

Photo by Mark Horton/Getty Images
Photo of AQUA

NETHERLANDS – circa 2000: Danish pop band Aqua posed together in The Netherlands circa 2000. Left to right: Claus Norreen, Lene Nystrom, Rene Dif and Soren Rasted.

Photo by Michel Linssen/Redferns
Charity Bomb’s Strange 80s 2

LOS ANGELES, CA – OCTOBER 12: Guitarist/vocalist Noodles of the band Offspring performs onstage during the Strange 80’s concert at The Fonda Theatre on October 12, 2018 in Los Angeles, California.

Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images
95.5 The Bull’s 11th Annual All-Star Guitar Pull

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – APRIL 04: Kip Moore performs during 95.5 The Bull’s 11th annual all-star guitar pull at The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas on April 04, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Photo by Isaac Brekken/Getty Images

Mouraine, King of Foxes, Whale and the Wolf and Letters from Pluto are a number of the opening acts that will be featured.

The concerts are free with gate admission, or fans can upgrade to the Premium Party section and be right next to the stage.

READ MORE: Edmonton teen fulfills dream by singing on stage with Marianas Trench at K-Days

K-Days tickets and Premium Party tickets go on sale on May 7.

Full schedule

The Offspring — 9:45 p.m. on July 19

Dillon Francis featuring Lost Kings — Lost Kings at 8:30 p.m., Dillon Francis at 9:30 p.m. on July 20

Lil Mosey — 10 p.m. on July 21

AJR — 9:45 p.m. on July 22

Kip Moore — 9:30 p.m. on July 23

Bush — 9:30 p.m. on July 24

USS and A Tribe Called Red — USS at 8:30 p.m., A Tribe Called Red joins at 10 p.m. on July 25

The Strumbellas with special guest Hollerado — Hollerado at 7:30 p.m., The Strumbellas at 9:30 p.m. on July 26

T-Pain — 10 p.m. on July 27

Aqua — 10 p.m. on July 28

K-Days also announced the entertainment for the north stage.

On July 19, festival-goers will be able to enjoy a silent disco where those attending wear headphones to hear the music. Bands Honeymoon Suite, Streetheart, Dear Rouge, Yukon Blonde, Queen tribute band Queen Flash and country stars Lonestar are also appearing on that stage throughout the festival.

Kids performer Fred Penner will also be there on July 28.

Admission to the north stage is also included in K-Days gate admission.

READ MORE: 2018 K-Days Parade makes its way through downtown Edmonton

K-Days runs July 19-28 at the Northlands Exhibition grounds in Edmonton.

