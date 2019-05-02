K-Days announces concert headliners including The Offspring, Kip Moore and Aqua

Edmonton’s summer festival K-Days has announced its concert lineup for 2019 and once again there will be something for all music fans to enjoy.

Headliners performing on the south stage include rock band The Offspring to kick things off on July 19, with 90s pop sensation Aqua closing the festival on July 28.

Dillon Francis, AJR, Kip Moore, Bush The Strumbellas and T-Pain are also among the headliners. (Full schedule below)

Mouraine, King of Foxes, Whale and the Wolf and Letters from Pluto are a number of the opening acts that will be featured.

The concerts are free with gate admission, or fans can upgrade to the Premium Party section and be right next to the stage.

K-Days tickets and Premium Party tickets go on sale on May 7.

Full schedule

The Offspring — 9:45 p.m. on July 19

Dillon Francis featuring Lost Kings — Lost Kings at 8:30 p.m., Dillon Francis at 9:30 p.m. on July 20

Lil Mosey — 10 p.m. on July 21

AJR — 9:45 p.m. on July 22

Kip Moore — 9:30 p.m. on July 23

Bush — 9:30 p.m. on July 24

USS and A Tribe Called Red — USS at 8:30 p.m., A Tribe Called Red joins at 10 p.m. on July 25

The Strumbellas with special guest Hollerado — Hollerado at 7:30 p.m., The Strumbellas at 9:30 p.m. on July 26

T-Pain — 10 p.m. on July 27

Aqua — 10 p.m. on July 28

Here's the K-Days Music Festival line-up on the South Stage!

As always, these concerts are incl in your gate admission or you can upgrade to the Premium Party & be right next to the South Stage! Premium Party Tickets & K-Days Gate Admission go on sale Tues, May 7! #KDays #YEG pic.twitter.com/QdlzAj8YKv — K-Days (@KDaysyeg) May 2, 2019

K-Days also announced the entertainment for the north stage.

On July 19, festival-goers will be able to enjoy a silent disco where those attending wear headphones to hear the music. Bands Honeymoon Suite, Streetheart, Dear Rouge, Yukon Blonde, Queen tribute band Queen Flash and country stars Lonestar are also appearing on that stage throughout the festival.

Kids performer Fred Penner will also be there on July 28.

There’s even more music on the North Stage! Check out the headliners for the North Stage! Your K-Days Gate Admission includes access to all these concerts! K-Days Gate Admissions on sale Tuesday, May 7. #KDays #Headliners #YEG #YEGmusic #summermusic #YEGfestival pic.twitter.com/QbQCNCq43V — K-Days (@KDaysyeg) May 2, 2019

Admission to the north stage is also included in K-Days gate admission.

K-Days runs July 19-28 at the Northlands Exhibition grounds in Edmonton.