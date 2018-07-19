Watch the 2018 K-Days Parade make its way through downtown Edmonton

One of Edmonton’s biggest summer festivals will get underway Friday morning with the annual K-Days Parade through the streets of downtown.

The parade begins at 10 a.m. The colourful sea of floats, balloons and performers will make its way down Jasper Avenue from 108 Street to 101 Street, where it will head north to 103 Avenue.

The two-hour extravaganza will be broadcast live online, on Global Edmonton’s Facebook page and on-air on Global News.

This year’s parade will be hosted by anchors Nancy Carlson and Shaye Ganam. Weather specialist Mike Sobel and web producer Emily Mertz will also be live from the parade route.

This year’s parade will be led by Olympic medallist Kaetlyn Osmond of Sherwood Park, as well as Alberta members of Special Olympics Canada.

The parade kicks off the 10-day K-Days festival, which takes place from July 20-29 on the Edmonton Exhibition Lands.