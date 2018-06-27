Figure skater Kaetlyn Osmond, Special Olympics named 2018 K-Days Parade marshals

The marshals for the 2018 K-Days Parade have been announced. Olympic figure skating champion Kaetlyn Osmond and members of the Special Olympics will lead this year’s parade.

Osmond captured a gold and bronze medal at the Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang earlier this year.

“She’s from Sherwood Park – obviously a local girl – we’re really excited to be able to have her,” Lisa Holmes from Northlands said on Tuesday.

And as a way to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Special Olympics, each entry in the parade will be led by a member of the organization.

The annual parade will make its way down Jasper Avenue on Friday, July 20. You can watch the parade live on Global News both on-air and online. Organizers hope people will also come down to be part of the festivities.

“Come and see the parade and then take the time to run over to the site and we open at noon. So that’ll be the kickoff of the 10 best days of summer,” Holmes said.

This year’s K-Days festival runs from July 20-29 at the Edmonton Exhibition Lands. From rides and food to concerts and the return of the K-Days Rodeo, there’s no shortage of fun to be had.

This year’s concerts include performances by Ice Cube, The Beach Boys and Cheap Trick.

“Our K-Days powwow is back again as well,” Holmes said. “We are just so excited and honoured to be partnering with Alexis First Nation to be hosting that celebration.”

For more information on this year’s K-Days and other Edmonton summer festivals, head to Global News’ festival page.